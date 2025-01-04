LA Times Today: The best hikes for 2025

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Hikes with crisp clear views, waterfalls or fields of beautiful flowers – depending on the time of year, Angelinos have many choices when it comes to putting one foot in front of the other while exploring nature.



Jaclyn Cosgrove writes about the great outdoors for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with a list of hikes curated specifically for each month of 2025.