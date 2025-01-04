LA Times Today: The best hikes for 2025
Hikes with crisp clear views, waterfalls or fields of beautiful flowers – depending on the time of year, Angelinos have many choices when it comes to putting one foot in front of the other while exploring nature.
Jaclyn Cosgrove writes about the great outdoors for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with a list of hikes curated specifically for each month of 2025.
