Plane crashing into Southern California warehouse, killing 2 and injuring 18

Two people were killed and 18 others injured when a small plane crashed into a commercial warehouse near Fullerton Municipal Airport and started a fire, officials said. Harrowing audio from the incident indicated that the flight went suddenly and horribly wrong.