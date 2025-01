Should ‘Anora’ star Mark Eydelshteyn call her back?

At the Golden Globes, ‘Anora’ star Mark Eydelshteyn recounts receiving an unsolicited phone number written in lipstick. Should he call her back?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Dear anonymous woman who wrote her number down in lipstick and gave it to Mark Eydelshteyn, who plays Ivan in ‘Anora’: worry not. He still has it, and he may very well still call you.