When Timothée Chalamet interview-bombs you

At the Golden Globes, Timothée Chalamet interview-bombed “Nobody Wants This”’ Jackie Tohn

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

When Timothée Chalamet interview-bombed “Nobody Wants This”’ Jackie Tohn’s interview with The Times, there was only one thing to say: “...What was the question?”



