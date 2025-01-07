LA Times Today: Patt Says: L.A. could easily top New York’s silly New Year’s Eve ball drop. So why don’t we?

A million or so people crowded into New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve to ring in 20-25. The ball has been dropping in New York City for nearly 120 years. So why doesn’t L.A. have an iconic way to celebrate the arrival of a new year?



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison has some thoughts about that.



Here’s what Patt says.