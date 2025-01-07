LA Times Today: Confiscation. Calls home. Sealed pouches. Why schools struggle to ban cellphones

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Everyone seems to agree that kids should spend more time focusing on school and less time on their phones. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a school cellphone ban into law back in September. But now comes the hard part: figuring out how to enforce it.



L.A. Times education reporter Jaweeed Kaleem joined Kate Cagle with the story.