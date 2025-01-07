Nava Mau on navigating a dark time for the trans community in America
Nava Mau, who stars in Netflix’s award winning limited series “Baby Reindeer,” opens up about finding hope in trans community and navigating a dark time for trans individuals in America: “We’re not giving up. We’re banding together.”
Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.