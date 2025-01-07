Nava Mau on navigating a dark time for the trans community in America

Nava Mau, who stars in Netflix’s award winning limited series “Baby Reindeer,” opens up about finding hope in trans community and navigating a dark time for trans individuals in America: “We’re not giving up. We’re banding together.”