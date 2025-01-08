LA Times Today: Kerry Washington discusses her WWII movie, The Six Triple Eight

The 6888 was a battalion of 855 female soldiers – all women of color. The only one of its kind deployed in Europe during World War II. Its duty was to deliver 17 million pieces of undelivered mail to the troops who were starving for news from back home.



Tyler Perry wrote, directed and co-produced “The Six Triple Eight.” He and actress Kerry Washington, who was also executive producer, joined Lisa McRee to talk about their project.