Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:23
Homes destroyed along PCH
California

Homes destroyed along PCH

By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
Share via
Much of the Pacific Coast Highway and its iconic homes and landmarks between Will Rogers State Beach just north of Santa Monica and Carbon Beach in Eastern Malibu lay in ruins.
California
Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

Advertisement