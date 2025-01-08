Blaze in bed of Santa Clara River
Early Tuesday morning, Santa Ana winds blowing 20 to 30 mph pushed a small vegetation fire in Ventura’s Santa Clara River bottom, just south of the Olivas Links golf course from 1 acre at 7:55 a.m. to 28 acres before its forward motion was stopped by firefighters around 10 a.m., said Ventura County Fire Department public information officer Andrew Dowd.
