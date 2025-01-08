Advertisement
Blaze in bed of Santa Clara River
Blaze in bed of Santa Clara River

By Jeanette Marantos
 and Mark E. Potts
Early Tuesday morning, Santa Ana winds blowing 20 to 30 mph pushed a small vegetation fire in Ventura’s Santa Clara River bottom, just south of the Olivas Links golf course from 1 acre at 7:55 a.m. to 28 acres before its forward motion was stopped by firefighters around 10 a.m., said Ventura County Fire Department public information officer Andrew Dowd.
