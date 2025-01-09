Loyola High students and alumni set up donation center for their community

Knowing they had numerous families affected by wildfires, Loyola High School principal Jamal K. Adams, with the help of students and alumni, started a donation center at the school. Thanks to the massive and swift outpouring of help, the school has opened their donation center up to other families in need.