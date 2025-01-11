How to talk to friends who’ve lost their home

As of Friday afternoon January 10th,10 people have died and more than 9000 structures have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the fires raging across Southern California. The scale of destruction is so massive–it is difficult to comprehend. And with so many people impacted by the fire, you likely know someone who’s lost their home. @tomexploresla called his friends who lost their home to better understand how to talk to people whose house have burned down.

