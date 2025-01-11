Advertisement
How to talk to friends who’ve lost their home
By Tom Carroll
As of Friday afternoon January 10th,10 people have died and more than 9000 structures have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the fires raging across Southern California. The scale of destruction is so massive–it is difficult to comprehend. And with so many people impacted by the fire, you likely know someone who’s lost their home. @tomexploresla called his friends who lost their home to better understand how to talk to people whose house have burned down.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

