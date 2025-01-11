How to combat misinformation while doomscrolling
Debunking myths during a natural disaster is difficult, but not impossible
During a natural disaster misinformation can run rampant, hindering emergency response information, urgent relief efforts, and increasing community distress.
Navigating the seemingly endless flow of fire footage and official statements can be difficult. Here are some useful tips from Times’ reporter Karen Garcia on how to avoid being deceived by misinformation online.
