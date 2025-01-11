Advertisement
How to combat misinformation while doomscrolling
Debunking myths during a natural disaster is difficult, but not impossible

By Safi Nazzal
During a natural disaster misinformation can run rampant, hindering emergency response information, urgent relief efforts, and increasing community distress.

Navigating the seemingly endless flow of fire footage and official statements can be difficult. Here are some useful tips from Times’ reporter Karen Garcia on how to avoid being deceived by misinformation online.
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

