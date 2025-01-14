LA Times Today: Newsom orders investigation into dry fire hydrants that hampered firefighting in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Water is one of the greatest tools in firefighters’ arsenal as they fight to save homes and lives. But as crews battled the Palisades Fire, they were hampered by low water pressure and fire hydrants going completely dry.



Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into how to prevent this from happening again.



L.A. Times reporter Matt Hamilton joined Lisa McRee to explain how this happened and why a key reservoir was left empty before the fires broke out.