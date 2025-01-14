LA Times Today: Insurance commissioner issues moratorium on home policy cancellations in fire zones
People who live or lived in the fire areas will not have their home insurance cancelled for at least a year. The state insurance commissioner has issued a one year ban on cancellations and non-renewals.
L.A. Times reporter Laurence Darmiento has been covering the ongoing insurance crisis.
