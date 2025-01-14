LA Times Today: How to protect yourself from the smoke caused by L.A. wildfires

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Even if you live far away from an evacuation zone you can still be impacted by the wildfire smoke. Air quality officials have issued smoke advisories for wide areas of L.A. County.



L.A. Times reporter Karen Garcia spoke with Renee Eng about how to keep your indoor air clean when there’s wildfire smoke outside.