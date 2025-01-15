LA Times Today: Did Mayor Karen Bass really cut the fire department budget? The answer gets tricky
L.A. Fire chief Kristin Crowley pointed the finger at Mayor Karen Bass and budget cuts to the L.A. Fire Department. And she’s not alone. But, what’s the reality? And is this a matter of politics or a matter of math?
David Zahniser has done the math and joined Lisa McRee with answers.
