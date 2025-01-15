LA Times Today: Former LA County supervisor Zev Yaroslavsky on recovery after major disaster

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Almost 40,000 acres destroyed, along with nearly 10,000 structures so far, and 100,000 people evacuated. When these fires finally end, the long road to recovery begins.



The last time Los Angeles faced such an enormous challenge was after the Northridge earthquake in 1994.



Zev Yaroslavsky was an L.A. city council member during that quake and an L.A. County supervisor during the recovery. He joined Lisa McRee on L.A. Times Today.