LA Times Today: Rents likely to balloon in wake of L.A. wildfires, experts say

To help L.A. rebuild after the fires, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order suspending environmental regulations. But experts are predicting Southern California’s housing crisis will only get worse because of the wildfires.



L.A. is already one of the most expensive rental markets in the U.S. And now, with fewer homes and greater demand, rents could skyrocket - even with price gouging laws.



Liam Dillon covers housing for the L.A. Times.