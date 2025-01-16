LA Times Today: Private firefighters in place to help Rick Caruso’s home and neighborhood

Cal Fire says it has more than 7,800 firefighters assigned to the Palisades and Eaton fires. Some crews have come from other states, even other countries. But a fortunate few have had their homes and property protected by private firefighting crews.



L.A. Times business reporter Andrea Chang spoke with Lisa McRee about the controversial presence of private firefighters.