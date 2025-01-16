Let’s talk about AQI

There is lots of chatter regarding AQI numbers in the wake of the Southern California wildfires. L.A Times reporter, Karen Garcia, spoke with experts to try and get clarity on what affects air quality and how people can best protect themselves against exposure. While a definitive answer can be hard to come by in a constantly changing landscape, she reminds us it’s best to follow the public guidance from places like the L.A. County Dept of Health and AQMD.



