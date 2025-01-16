Let’s talk about AQI

There is lots of chatter regarding AQI numbers in the wake of the Southern California wildfires. L.A Times reporter, Karen Garcia, spoke with experts to try and get clarity on what affects air quality and how people can best protect themselves against exposure. While a definitive answer can be hard to come by in a constantly changing landscape, she reminds us it’s best to follow the public guidance from places like the L.A. County Dept of Health and AQMD.
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.
Karen Garcia is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the team that has a pulse on breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a reporter on the Utility Journalism Team, which focused on service journalism. Her previous stints include reporting for the San Luis Obispo New Times and KCBX Central Coast Public Radio.