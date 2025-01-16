Advertisement
What to know about temporary housing, rents and price after the fires
What to know about temporary housing, rents and price after the fires

By Andrew Khouri
 and Albert Brave Tiger Lee
The Palisades and Eaton fires have burned thousands of homes in Los Angeles County, creating refugees in a region with a persistent housing shortage.



For now, many of the displaced are staying in hotels, shelters or with friends and family. Others may be searching for a more permanent home in a rental. Many more will join them soon.



If you are looking for a place to stay, here are some things you should know.
