LA Times Today: How to help kids understand the L.A. fires
More than 12,000 homes, businesses, schools and other structures have been destroyed by the wildfire.
Parents who evacuated their families now face a long road to recovery. They also face another challenge: How do you explain wildfires to young children who just lost everything?
L.A. Times early childhood reporter Jenny Gold provided some valuable information.
