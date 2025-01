Disaster relief pulmonary clinic announcement plus protective tips for clean up

St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica announced a new disaster relief pulmonary clinic on Thursday to aid victims with pulmonary issues stemming from the devastating wildfires. Pulmonologist, Ashraf M. Elsayegh M.D., held the press conference and encouraged anyone with breathing-related issues to call their new hotline at (310) 829-8618.