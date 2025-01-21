LA Times Today: Congresswoman Judy Chu on community resilience and rebuilding after the Eaton Fire

When the Eaton Fire broke, few people were on higher alert than Congresswoman Judy Chu. She represents Altadena, which has been devastated by the wildfires. The fire has so far claimed 17 lives and destroyed more than 9,000 structures.



And now, as that area of the San Gabriel Valley prepares to rebuild, the question is how will Washington, D.C. help?