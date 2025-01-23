LA Times Today: There’s a reason you can’t stop doomscrolling through L.A.’s fire disaster

People trapped in a burning home, flames raging along P.C.H. and helicopters making aerial drops of water – these images have been shared far and wide on social media since the Palisades and Eaton fires broke out. Even in places of physical safety, Angelenos have been glued to their screens for the latest information. But this type of doomscrolling can have a negative impact on mental health.



Dr. Jyoti Mishra of UC San Diego joined Lisa McRee with more on the psychological effects of these fires.