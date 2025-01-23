LA Times Today: Can fire-torn L.A. handle the World Cup, Super Bowl and Summer Olympics?

Southern California faces a long and difficult recovery from the wildfires. Now, consider that Los Angeles is scheduled to host some of the biggest sporting events in the world in the next few years.



Some critics have already called for those events to be moved. Others say those events will actually help the rebuilding process.



David Wharton covers the Olympics and other high profile sporting events for the L.A. Times and has written about it