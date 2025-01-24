LA Times Today: L.A.’s ‘off the charts’ dryness keeps risk of new fires high. Rain is desperately needed

It all began January 7: fires breaking out in the Pacific Palisades on the west side of L.A. and in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Pasadena. In the days that followed, at least 27 people killed and nearly 40,000 acres and 12,000 structures destroyed. It was a deadly combination of high winds and bone dry conditions.



And as the L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin writes, we are not out of danger yet.