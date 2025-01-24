LA Times Today: This L.A. firefighters lost everything when the Eaton fire arrived at his doorstep

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Eaton Fire destroyed the homes of at least four active L.A. firefighters: one retired member and two from the Pasadena Fire Department. George Baxter, who recently retired after 30 years of fire service, believed his firefighting days were behind him until the Eaton Fire exploded, sending him on one last mission to save his own home.