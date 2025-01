LA Times Today: Could better brush clearance have helped slow the spread of the Palisades fire?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



When you combine bone dry conditions and fierce Santa Ana winds, it may not be possible to stop all wildfires. But what can you do to save your own home?