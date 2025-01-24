Advertisement
Why water advisories are triggered after a fire emergency
Eight water districts have issued do-not-use or do-not-drink advisories following the Palisades and Eaton fires

By Safi Nazzal
Eight water districts in Los Angeles County — six in the Altadena area, and two in the Palisades/Malibu area — have issued do-not-drink or do-not-use water advisories following the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Loss of water pressure during firefighting efforts can allow toxic vapors from burning homes to infiltrate service lines, compromising these water systems.

L.A. Times 404’s Safi Nazzal spoke with reporter Jeanette Marantos on how these impacted water providers will navigate the state-mandated advisories.
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

