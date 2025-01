Trump lands in Los Angeles, greeted by Newsom, to survey damage

Greeted by Gov. Gavin Newsom, President Trump landed in Los Angeles Friday afternoon to survey the devastation from the firestorms that swept through L.A. County. It was his first presidential visit since taking office — and a potentially contested one after his repeated threats to withhold federal aid to California.