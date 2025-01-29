LA Times Today: Late evacuation orders in Altadena raise haunting question: Could more lives have been spared?

What if where you lived – your address – determined if your life was saved or if your home burned to the ground? Right now, there’s an investigation in Altadena looking into this very question.



L.A. Times staff writer Terry Castleman has been covering the story.