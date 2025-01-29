LA Times Today: In the rush to rebuild, one topic is taboo: What should be built differently — or not at all?

Governor Gavin Newsom issued executive orders to speed up the rebuilding of homes destroyed by the Palisades and Eaton fires to eliminate bureaucratic obstacles. But in the rush to rebuild, some are asking whether things should be built differently or maybe even not at all.



L.A. Times senior writer Doug Smith has been covering the story and joined Lisa McRee.