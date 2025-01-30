L.A. Times Today: No neighbors, no market, no town: For people whose homes survived, a painful road ahead

Some might say they’re the lucky ones: the people whose homes survived, even while homes around them burned to the ground. But what are they returning to? And how do they move forward as they as they confront the torment of survivor’s guilt and their own process of making their home livable again.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan spoke with some of those survivors, and joined Lisa McRee with their stories.