Everything you wanted to know about chaparral, fire and wildland urban interface but were too afraid to ask

Chaparral, California’s fire-adapted ecosystem, often goes overlooked. That is, except for when the high severity firestorms blaze through human communities.

Chaparral was quickly lambasted during President Trump’s fire emergency briefing in the Pacific Palisades last week, following the devastating Los Angeles area fires that destroyed or damaged over 16,000 structures and killed at least 29 people.



Judeh speaks to an educator, botanist, and senator on chaparral’s relationship to fire and the areas where human dwellings blend into wild, fire-prone habitat to find out whether or not its worth vindicating the shrublands.