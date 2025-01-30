Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:35
Everything you wanted to know about chaparral, fire and wildland urban interface but were too afraid to ask
Climate & Environment

Everything you wanted to know about chaparral, fire and wildland urban interface but were too afraid to ask

Chaparral, California’s fire-adapted ecosystem, often goes overlooked. That is, except for when the high severity firestorms blaze through human communities.

By Safi Nazzal
Chaparral, Calif.’s fire-adapted ecosystem, often goes overlooked. That is, except for when the high severity firestorms blaze through human communities.

Chaparral was quickly lambasted during President Trump’s fire emergency briefing in the Pacific Palisades last week, following the devastating Los Angeles area fires that destroyed or damaged over 16,000 structures and killed at least 29 people.

Judeh speaks to an educator, botanist, and senator on chaparral’s relationship to fire and the areas where human dwellings blend into wild, fire-prone habitat to find out whether or not its worth vindicating the shrublands.
Climate & EnvironmentCalifornia
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement