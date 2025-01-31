LA Times Today: Fighting fires with AI, drones and sensors. How high tech could help battle future blazes
Imagine creating a digital version of our wildfires that would reveal ways to fight them. That’s just one of the ways artificial intelligence could be used in the future.
A growing number of entrepreneurs in California are now experimenting with new A.I. technologies.
