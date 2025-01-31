LA Times Today: Trump’s environmental rollbacks

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



On his first day back in the oval office, President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders, many of them reversing the Biden administration’s policies on climate change and green energy.



Sammy Roth is a climate columnist for the L.A. Times and talks to Lisa McRee about what these rollbacks mean for California.