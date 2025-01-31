LA Times Today: Trump’s environmental rollbacks
On his first day back in the oval office, President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders, many of them reversing the Biden administration’s policies on climate change and green energy.
Sammy Roth is a climate columnist for the L.A. Times and talks to Lisa McRee about what these rollbacks mean for California.
