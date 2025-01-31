LA Times Today: Oscar-nominated short documentary explores Texas death penalty case

A new short documentary explores the life of death-row prisoner John Henry Ramirez before he was executed in 2022. “I Am Ready, Warden” is based on reporting from L.A. Times investigative reporter Keri Blakinger who followed Ramirez after he was sentenced for the murder of a convenience store clerk in Texas in 2004.



While on death row, Ramirez became a devout Christian seeking redemption and reconciliation for his crime.



Keri Blakinger is also a producer on the film, which is nominated for an Academy Award.