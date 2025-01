Searching for an adventure? Try using these maps.

Looking to explore Los Angeles without your smartphone? Rebecca Castillo spoke with Eric Brightwell, a cartographer based in Silver Lake who has hand-drawn almost 200 maps of communities in Los Angeles County and beyond. The maps feature architectural landmarks, parks, historic buildings and more. To see more maps visit ericbrightwell.com.