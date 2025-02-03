Rawayana on deportations and Trump ending temporary protected status for Venezuelans: ‘Don’t treat our people as criminals’

Venezuelan band Rawayana on deportations and the Trump administration ending TPS for Venezuelans

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



“It’s such a f— up situation. That’s Venezuela.” The Trump administration just revoked the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, eliminating deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of them in the U.S. and making them vulnerable to be sent back in 60 days when the protection expires.



The Times asked Venezuelan band Rawayana for their thoughts on the situation while on the red carpet for the Grammys, where they were nominated for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album for their album, “¿Quién trae las cornetas?”



“This nomination represents something very beautiful because of where we come from and how difficult life has been for our generation,” Rawayana vocalist Alberto “Beto” Montenegro recently told De Los’ Andrea Flores.



