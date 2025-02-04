Two storms headed towards L.A. county this week

Get ready for a rainy week in L.A. County. Two storms are rolling in, with the first peaking Tuesday night into midday Wednesday—L.A. County is expected to get anywhere from 1/4 of an inch of rain to 1 inch.

The second, stronger storm hits Thursday night into Friday, with rain expected to fall at a moderate pace, meaning between 1/4 of an inch per hour to 1/2 of an inch per hour, bringing a small risk of mudslides near recent burn areas.