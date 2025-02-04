Trump’s immigration policies spark third day of downtown protests

On Feb. 4, a large crowd of protestors marched down Hill and 1st Street in L.A.A group identifying themselves as Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) posted video of a rally downtown on social media the same day.Trucks carrying people led the protestors to city hall before moving north on Spring Street.
David Viramontes is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts. Before coming to the Los Angeles Times, he worked at Variety, the entertainment industry magazine. He graduated from the USC and grew up in Los Angeles.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.