Trump’s immigration policies spark third day of downtown protests

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



On Feb. 4, a large crowd of protestors marched down Hill and 1st Street in L.A.A group identifying themselves as Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) posted video of a rally downtown on social media the same day.Trucks carrying people led the protestors to city hall before moving north on Spring Street.