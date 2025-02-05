LA Times Today: Altadena neighbors band together after Eaton fire

In 2022, we introduced you to Altadena resident Seriina Covarrubias. She had recently replaced her grass lawn with drought tolerant California native plants and she showed us around.



Sadly, the Eaton fire engulfed Seriina’s entire block. Somehow, her home was spared. But most everything around it was destroyed. Now, Seriina and her neighbors will rebuild together.