Why is this beautiful reservoir closed to the public?

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Rowena Reservoir is located on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake. The half-mile loop looks like a desert oasis – featuring palm trees, ponds, waterfalls and drought-tolerant plants. Despite its beauty, it’s not available to the public. Rebecca Castillo spoke to the Department of Water and Power to learn more about what goes on behind the gates and why it’s closed for public access.