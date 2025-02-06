LA Times Today: For some affluent homeowners, private fire hydrants are in big demand after devastating L.A. wildfires

When the wildfires came, most homeowners were at the mercy of the public water supply and access to that water. Some discovered there were no fire hydrants near them. Now, some affluent homeowners are seeking out alternative methods to protect their homes.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang wrote about the increasing demand for private fire hydrants.