LA Times Today: Two new wolf packs confirmed in California amid population boom

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



For nearly a century, this would have been an impossible sight. A gray wolf howling at the moon in the Golden State. But over the past decade or so, wolves have made a California comeback.



L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman wrote about the state’s newest wolf packs and their pups.