LA Times Today: Two new wolf packs confirmed in California amid population boom
For nearly a century, this would have been an impossible sight. A gray wolf howling at the moon in the Golden State. But over the past decade or so, wolves have made a California comeback.
L.A. Times wildlife reporter Lila Seidman wrote about the state’s newest wolf packs and their pups.
