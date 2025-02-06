LA Times Today: Edison under scrutiny for Eaton fire. Who pays liability will be ‘new frontier’ for California

The losses from past California wildfires sent one of the nation’s biggest utility companies into bankruptcy. So lawmakers came up with a plan: They created a wildfire fund to act as an insurance policy for utility companies.



But now, after our recent fires, even that is threatened.



National correspondent Jennie Jarvie joined Lisa McRee with the story.