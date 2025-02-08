‘Sesame Street’ wants to give fire-ravaged L.A. ‘a big hug’

L.A. has been going through a tough time, but in the words of a few friends from Sesame Street, we can get through this together.



Bert, Grover and Oscar the Grouch stopped by the L.A. Times to chat with The Times’ Nick Ducassi to talk about “big feelings” and supporting one another, particular when we’re going through a hard time. Emotional well-being is, after all, the emphasis of the latest season of “Sesame Street,” which kicked off in January.



After last month’s devastating wildfires, the city and many of its residents are now trying to process the heartache of having lost so much while trying to figure out what’s next and how to rebuild. But where there’s heartache, there also hope and optimism — something that “Sesame Street” reminds us of on a regular basis.



