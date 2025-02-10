Selena Gomez on ‘Emilia Perez’: ‘Some of the magic has disappeared’

Selena Gomez says that “some of the magic” around her film “Emilia Perez” “has disappeared,” in light of the recent controversies surrounding the film, which include her costar Karla Sofía Gascón coming under fire for resurfaced, which offensive tweets with anti-Muslim, anti-diversity and racist language.



Gomez spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as part of the festival’s 2025 Virtuosos Awards. Gomez received the award for her work in “Emilia Pérez” alongside fellow honorees Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”), Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked)”, Clarence Maclin (“Sing Sing”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and John Magaro (“September 5”). According to the film festival, the Virtuoso Award recognizes “a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films this season has propelled them into the forefront of national cinematic conversation.”