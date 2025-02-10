Advertisement
Selena Gomez on ‘Emilia Perez’: ‘Some of the magic has disappeared’
Selena Gomez on ‘Emilia Perez’: ‘Some of the magic has disappeared’

By Nicholas DucassiAudience Editor 
Selena Gomez says that “some of the magic” around her film “Emilia Perez” “has disappeared,” in light of the recent controversies surrounding the film, which include her costar Karla Sofía Gascón coming under fire for resurfaced, which offensive tweets with anti-Muslim, anti-diversity and racist language.

Gomez spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as part of the festival’s 2025 Virtuosos Awards. Gomez received the award for her work in “Emilia Pérez” alongside fellow honorees Sebastian Stan (“The Apprentice”), Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”), Ariana Grande (“Wicked)”, Clarence Maclin (“Sing Sing”), Mikey Madison (“Anora”) and John Magaro (“September 5”). According to the film festival, the Virtuoso Award recognizes “a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in films this season has propelled them into the forefront of national cinematic conversation.”
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

